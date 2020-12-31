What’s changing in Congress as Americans welcome in a new year

Five on 2

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Along with a new year, Americans will also be getting a new Congress — the 117th Congress is set to be sworn in Sunday with a few changes to protocol due to the pandemic.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of law and history at Cedarville University, said as far as shaking things up for the Democrats, he doesn’t see someone taking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spot.

Republicans only need to win one seat in the Georgia runoff election to maintain control over the Senate and Clauson said it is very likely that will be the case. Of the two races, one seems a sure thing and the other could go either way.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS