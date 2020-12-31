What’s changing in Congress as Americans welcome in a new year

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Along with a new year, Americans will also be getting a new Congress — the 117th Congress is set to be sworn in Sunday with a few changes to protocol due to the pandemic.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of law and history at Cedarville University, said as far as shaking things up for the Democrats, he doesn’t see someone taking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spot.

Republicans only need to win one seat in the Georgia runoff election to maintain control over the Senate and Clauson said it is very likely that will be the case. Of the two races, one seems a sure thing and the other could go either way.