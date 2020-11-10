What would Trump’s legal battle need to be to see the results overturned?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — With the president and his campaign alleging fraud took place during the election, what kind of evidence would have to be turned over in order for it to change the results?

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political studies at Cedarville University, said that it doesn’t appear that there is currently any indication of widespread voter fraud. For the legal system to even consider these lawsuits, a constitutional reason would need to be presented — similar to how Bush and Gore suffered from Florida’s hanging chads.

Even if the odds aren’t currently in Trumps favor, Smith said it is likely he’ll run again in 2024. He said that he is the single most recognizable Republican in politics and carries a lot of name recognition with his base.