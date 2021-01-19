What will President-elect Biden’s Inauguration Day look like?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office Wednesday in what many are calling an unprecedented ceremony, unlike any seen before it.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political studies at Cedarville University, said most people remember the pomp and circumstance of Inauguration Day but Biden won’t be having a crowd or the usual celebrations.

Smith said he thinks the president-elect will use the time instead to connect with the people he represents, and hopefully making a bridge with Republicans to help ease the transition further.