What will hospitals do with vaccine doses meant for Phase 1A when the next phase starts?

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that Phase 1A of Ohio’s vaccination efforts need to wrap up by Sunday at midnight so that the focus can move to Phase 1B. This gives hospitals just a handful of days to finish vaccinating their staff.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said his hospital doesn’t waste a single dose of vaccine — when something comes up and they have extra doses they could to anyone who walks in that day.

Doctors and scientists have yet to determine whether the vaccines being used prevent the spread of COVID-19 or just prevent you from getting it. Colon said that’s why it is so important to continue following CDC guidelines even after getting the vaccine.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS