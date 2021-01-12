What will hospitals do with vaccine doses meant for Phase 1A when the next phase starts?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that Phase 1A of Ohio’s vaccination efforts need to wrap up by Sunday at midnight so that the focus can move to Phase 1B. This gives hospitals just a handful of days to finish vaccinating their staff.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said his hospital doesn’t waste a single dose of vaccine — when something comes up and they have extra doses they could to anyone who walks in that day.

Doctors and scientists have yet to determine whether the vaccines being used prevent the spread of COVID-19 or just prevent you from getting it. Colon said that’s why it is so important to continue following CDC guidelines even after getting the vaccine.