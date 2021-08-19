What will a COVID-19 booster shot look like?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Joe Biden and his administration are working on a plan to rollout a third dose of coronavirus vaccine, or a booster shot, as a measure to fight against the virulent delta variant.

Some medical professionals were surprised by the timeline Biden put forth Wednesday, while others welcomed it as a step in the right direction.

“I think we can [meet that timeline]. A lot of it will really depend on the final details about exactly what the booster dose is going to be,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital. “If it’s exactly the same formulation of the other doses we’ve received, then we have ample supply.”

Colon said that from what he can tell now, booster shots will likely be the same vaccine that we have now. However, the government hasn’t given final approval, so it’s unclear what the end result will look like.