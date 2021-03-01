What group 1C, a new vaccine means for the Miami Valley

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — March is gearing up to be a busy month for health departments across Ohio as a third vaccine enters the mix and even more people become eligible for vaccination.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer for Miami Valley Health, said the additional vaccines from Johnson & Johnson are making all the difference right now. With more vaccine, more people can be vaccinated.

Along with a few additional occupations, Governor Mike DeWine announced a handful of health conditions that also qualify people for vaccination in Ohio.

Pregnant women have been added to the list as well, a move that has some people concerned. Colon said that pregnant women in healthcare have been getting vaccinated since Ohio first rolled out its plan. In fact, he said people in healthcare have urged pregnant women to get it because they know for certain the health complications after infection can be severe.