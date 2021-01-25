What to expect now that Sen. Rob Portman isn’t running for reelection

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Senator Rob Portman announced Monday that he doesn’t plan to run for reelection in 2022, citing the increased difficulty the Senate has working on substantive issues as a result of partisan gridlock.

Dr. Dan Birdsong, a political science professor at the University of Dayton, said not having an incumbent really puts both parties on even ground. Portman’s eventual departure signals to Birdsong some underlying issues with the Republican party today.

Birdsong said that typically when a politician retires due to “partisan gridlock,” their replacement is rarely a problem-solver and often even more partisan than the previous person was. This would ultimately add more fuel to the Senates current gridlock issues.