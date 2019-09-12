What to expect during third democratic presidential debate

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Southern Texas University is preparing for the third democratic presidential debate in Houston. The top ten candidates are expected to cover an array of topics, and Dr. Mark Caleb Smith joined 2 NEWS to share his expectations.

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren will share the stage, unlike the past two debates. For those with less name recognition, there is a lot at stake.

“That’s part of what makes these debates potentially so critical. It’s your one chance to get on a stage with the frontrunners to show that you belong there. It’s maybe a chance to have one of those viral moments where you say something that gets repeated endlessly. Maybe that will help pull up your poll numbers, maybe that will bring in more fundraising, more volunteers,” he said.

He goes on to say that Andrew Yang, someone with no history in politics, could turn out to be a viable option for moderate voters who aren’t fully in support of President Trump or the more liberal candidates.

