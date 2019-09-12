1  of  2
Breaking News
Arson investigation underway after fire at Trotwood building Driver killed after traveling off roadway on I-70 EB, striking combine
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

What to expect during third democratic presidential debate

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Southern Texas University is preparing for the third democratic presidential debate in Houston. The top ten candidates are expected to cover an array of topics, and Dr. Mark Caleb Smith joined 2 NEWS to share his expectations.

Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren will share the stage, unlike the past two debates. For those with less name recognition, there is a lot at stake.

“That’s part of what makes these debates potentially so critical. It’s your one chance to get on a stage with the frontrunners to show that you belong there. It’s maybe a chance to have one of those viral moments where you say something that gets repeated endlessly. Maybe that will help pull up your poll numbers, maybe that will bring in more fundraising, more volunteers,” he said.

He goes on to say that Andrew Yang, someone with no history in politics, could turn out to be a viable option for moderate voters who aren’t fully in support of President Trump or the more liberal candidates.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS