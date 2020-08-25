What to expect during the Republican National Convention

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Republican National Convention kicks off Monday night. Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, the director of political studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS with insight on what we should expect to see.

“I think the goal for Republicans right now is to appeal to their base,” he said. “They’re not really showing much interest in appealing to moderate or independent voters, or surely not Democratic voters. So this kind of lineup will probably get the base excited.”

President Trump is expected to make some kind of appearance each night of the convention.

“Presidents usually accept that nomination on the last night of the convention and that’s really all they’re seen,” said Dr. Smith. “To show up at the convention and be a presence every night would be most unusual, but Donald Trump sort of fits that bill already.”