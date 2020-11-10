What the experts want to hear from Gov. DeWine on Wednesday

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Tuesday saw over 6,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, spurning Gov. Mike DeWine to address as man Ohioans as possible at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday about the critical stage our state is in.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said that he hopes the governor addresses what the state plans to do about the virus, including a vaccine and distribution methods.

Colon said even with the possibility of another stay-at-home order, the only thing that’s going to help reduce the spread is some how limiting private gatherings.

