What technically took place at the Capitol Wednesday?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Across the country people are working through the events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday — was it a protest, a riot, an insurrection — regardless of what it was, Jan. 6, 2020, will likely be in the history books.
Dr. Glen Duerr, associate professor of international studies at Cedarville University, said Wednesday’s events, for now, should be called a riotous mob but further investigation is needed before a conclusion is drawn.
D.C. authorities reported multiple IEDs on Capitol Hill, something Duerr said would typically mark something as domestic terrorism — that, and the organized efforts seen in photos and videos from Wednesday.
