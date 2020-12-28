What ‘pork’ looks like in the latest pandemic relief bill

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief bill after saying he wouldn’t if Congress didn’t increase the $600 stimulus checks to $2,000 — a measure that just passed the House and is moving on to the Senate.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of law and history at Cedarville University, said the initial arguments over this relief bill came from Democrats putting “pork” into the bill that was unrelated to COVID-19 relief. Republicans argued that the focus should be on unemployment benefits but both sides eventually found a compromise.

“This is the way it typically works, this is the way the sausage is made in Congress,” Clauson said.

Unfortunately, Clauson believes the way Congress works will not be changing anytime soon. Typically one side approaches the other with what they want, and the opposing side gives them their demands.