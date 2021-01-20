What politics could look like moving forward

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Vice President Kamala Harris made history Wednesday by becoming the first woman and the first person of color to hold the office, and she was sworn in by a female Justice.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a law and history professor at Cedarville University, said he thinks that moving forward the type of democracy that we have will be more inclusive after an inauguration with so many firsts.

Clauson believes that unlike previous administrations, Harris will be put to work in areas outside of the positions usual capacity. Many have even speculated about Biden’s long-term health and whether Harris would assume the role before the end of his term.