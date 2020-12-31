What impact could New Year’s Eve celebrations have on hospitalizations?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley is going through yet another holiday during an unprecedented pandemic, and like all the others, public health officials are asking that people change their usual New Year’s Eve plans.

Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said the strain Ohio’s hospitals saw in early December was due to Thanksgiving celebrations. Christmas’ impact on ICUs has not been seen yet but Colon worries the proximity to New Year’s Eve will lead to more hospitalizations.

If you believe you have COVID-19, public health officials recommend not visiting a hospital unless you cannot take care of your symptoms at home.