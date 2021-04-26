What happens to the unused vaccine doses?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio’s vaccination rate has reduced by 50 percent compared to just three weeks ago, with public health departments following suit and reducing clinic locations to avoid wasting doses.

“Unfortunately, the manufacturers are going to keep cranking out the vaccine,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital. “If it isn’t getting used, it’ll get shuttled around to areas that will use it.”

Colon reaffirmed that the vaccine, if refrigerated properly, can last several months.

Getting vaccinated is still the best way experts believe we can avert further damages from the pandemic. As it is, Colon said any vaccine will do, just getting the number of people vaccinated up means fewer people can get infected later.