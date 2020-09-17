What does the data tell us about students returning full-time to the classroom?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Nearly a month after school started for many students in Ohio, the state released new online dashboards to help track COVID-19 cases in children and cases at schools.

What does a months worth of data tell us? Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, spoke with 2 NEWS about the trends he’s noticed since August.

“We’re seeing a lot of reassuring data. The best piece of data that we’re seeing is despite the fact that we’re seeing some schools with a few cases, we’re not seeing these large outbreaks in those schools,” said Colon. “It’s suggesting that a lot of the protective measures that have been put in place are working to limit the spread when cases do occur.”

Colon is encouraged by the data presented by the state and believes if we continue in this manner full-time in-person classes could return soon.