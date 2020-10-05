What does it mean to release Grand Jury proceedings?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — How uncommon is it for Grand Jury proceedings to be released? Very, according to Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a professor of law at the University of Dayton.

Hoffmeister said that a Grand Jury is one of the special things that has a lot of protections around it, including not allowing the case or any details be discussed outside of the Grand Jury room.

“The Grand Jury is a two-headed monster there. It investigates and then it adjudicates, it decides whether or not to indict someone,” Hoffmeister said.

Hoffmeister said that though it is an anomaly as far as court proceedings go, it’s indicative of the seriousness of the issue they are struggling with in Louisville.