What does it mean to release Grand Jury proceedings?

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — How uncommon is it for Grand Jury proceedings to be released? Very, according to Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a professor of law at the University of Dayton.

Hoffmeister said that a Grand Jury is one of the special things that has a lot of protections around it, including not allowing the case or any details be discussed outside of the Grand Jury room.

“The Grand Jury is a two-headed monster there. It investigates and then it adjudicates, it decides whether or not to indict someone,” Hoffmeister said.

Hoffmeister said that though it is an anomaly as far as court proceedings go, it’s indicative of the seriousness of the issue they are struggling with in Louisville.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS