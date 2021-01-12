What do other countries think of the Capitol riot?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The FBI told Capitol law enforcement a day prior to Wednesday’s deadly riot that they intercepted communications from people attending the rally who would be “waging war.” What message did the riot, and the police’s response, send to the rest of the world?

Dr. Glen Duerr, professor of international studies at Cedarville University, said that though democracy has been on the incline since the end of the Cold War, some parts of the world are seeing a backslide and this didn’t help.

Duerr said that countries like Russia and Iran have been latching onto Wednesday and pointing to it as an example of the decline of democracy in the west. All-in-all, he thinks a violent mob storming the Capitol didn’t look good internationally.