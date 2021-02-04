What comes after ages 65 and up?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine confirmed Thursday that both Pfizer and Moderna would be increasing the number of shipments of vaccine sent to Ohio in the coming week.

Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer of Miami Valley Hospital, said that the governor’s plan is to continue vaccinating people 65 and up — a sizeable group of people — while awaiting a steady increase in weekly vaccine shipments.

At this time, DeWine has not announced what group of people would be eligible next.

“We’re working to move the process as quickly as we can, one of the limitations is the number of vaccine,” said Colon. “And we’re trying to start with those individuals that are going to be at the highest risk. As we get more into the pipeline, we’ll be able to get more and more groups a bit faster.”

DeWine mentioned the possibility of a statewide registration system that could be up by the end of the month during Thursday’s briefing. Colon believes this is another major step in the right direction, allowing the people of Phase 1B to be vaccinated that much faster.