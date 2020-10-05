What challenges will Republicans face when trying to confirm Amy Coney Barrett?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to have the necessary hearings to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, but with two committee members quartering after testing positive for COVID-19 the logistics are a bit different.

Thaddeus Hoffmeister, a professor of law at the University of Dayton, said the first big hurdle is getting the Republican senators who tested positive for COVID-19 to the Judiciary Committee to get Barrett through.

If it gets taken to the Senate floor, it would take a vote of at least 60 people approving her nomination. At this time, Hoffmeister said that Republicans do not have the numbers to meet that threshold.

