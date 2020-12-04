What can officials do now that SB 311 is vetoed?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Senate Bill 311, which aimed to restrict the broad power health orders have, was vetoed by Governor Mike DeWine. The governor had told Ohioans as much — so what next?
Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of history and law at Cedarville University, said though Ohio Republicans have a super majority he isn’t sure they’ll reconsider the bill after it was cast down by DeWine.
As far as some people claiming that health orders, like the mask mandate or stay-at-home order, violate their constitutional rights — Clauson think DeWine, compared to other governors, has been careful not to do that.
Clauson said it would be a challenge to argue in court that DeWine has violated constitutional rights with any of his orders so far.
