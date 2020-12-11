What are the next steps for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine in Ohio?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDNT) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may approve Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine before the end of day Friday after the White House pressured officials to speed up the process.
Pfizer’s vaccine has already been approved for use in Canada and the United Kingdom, adding more pressure to the FDA to approve it.
Dr. Roberto Colon, the associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said we’re in the home stretch at this point. Any place that has been scheduled to receive it will have the vaccine shortly after its approval.
The Ohio National Guard are currently working on repacking the shipments once receiving in Columbus to help distribute them to the hospitals and care facilities across the state.
