What are lawmakers next moves in President Trump’s second impeachment trial?

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump a second time Wednesday, an unprecedented move like many of the other events that have transpired in 2020 and so far 2021.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of political studies at Cedarville University, said the Senate is now weighing in and both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are working together on how to move forward.

Smith said the key issue is when the Senate will address the impeachment — with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle supporting an early trial, while others want to postpone it.

One of the biggest factors in how the trial will transpire is which party controls the Senate. Smith said that it depends on when Georgia’s two new Senators are sworn into office. If it is soon, then Minority Leader Chuck Schumer may transition into the role of Majority Leader and oversee the trial. If it is later, then McConnell will oversee the trial and the outcome.