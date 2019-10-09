What a second whistleblower could mean for the impeachment inquiry

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A second whistleblower came forward over the weekend, and tensions are high on Capitol Hill after a deposition was skipped today, a move Democrats are calling obstruction.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss.

The White House notified the House on Tuesday that the Trump Administration will not in what it is calling an “illegitimate” impeachment probe.

“It’s a remarkable statement, in some ways, for the White House to come up this early in the process and say they’re just not going to cooperate. I assume that’s going to mean a refusal to provide witnesses, a refusal to answer subpoenas for documents or other kinds of information, which basically means the White House is just drawing a hard line in the sand,” said Dr. Mark Caleb Smith.

“That’s really going to be difficult for the Republicans, moving forward, to defend this,” he continued. “Congress has a constitutional authority and obligation to investigate the President in certain situations, whether the White House thinks it’s legitimate or not, it’s part of Congress’ job to carry out these kinds of investigations.”

He says the White House’s refusal to cooperate will only add more fuel to the Democrats’ fire in terms of obstruction of justice.

