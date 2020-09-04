Voting laws & voting fraud concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Professor of History and Law at Cedarville University, Marc Clauson, joined 2 NEWS to talk about the issue of voter fraud.
“People don’t think the new mail-in method is trustworthy because there’s no verification that you can do on that,” he said.
If it were possible to verify that someone voted twice, it would go against both federal and state laws.
“If you want to test it, take your chances, that’s what you’d be doing. You’d be taking your chances that they actually wouldn’t be able to verify you,” said Dr. Clauson.
