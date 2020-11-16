Vaccines brings good news as hard year comes to a close

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — With two coronavirus vaccines nearing completion, American’s have a silver lining to a hard year that’s seen a lot personal, political and economic tumult.

Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer of Miami Valley Hospital, said that he’s confident that the vaccines will meet the alleged effectiveness levels but he’s not sure if the virus will be the same by then.

However, once the vaccine is distributed, people shouldn’t expect side effects that vary too much from a common influenza vaccine.