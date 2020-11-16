Vaccines brings good news as hard year comes to a close

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — With two coronavirus vaccines nearing completion, American’s have a silver lining to a hard year that’s seen a lot personal, political and economic tumult.
Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer of Miami Valley Hospital, said that he’s confident that the vaccines will meet the alleged effectiveness levels but he’s not sure if the virus will be the same by then.
However, once the vaccine is distributed, people shouldn’t expect side effects that vary too much from a common influenza vaccine.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Florida man who strapped utility pole to roof of car charged with grand theft, officials say
- Rare winter warnings in the Miami Valley
- Multiple departments respond to Piqua barn fire
- What’s the difference between a winter weather watch, warning, or advisory?
- Troy business owners, customers react to Ohio’s new mask mandate