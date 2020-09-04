Vaccine concerns, development process

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pharmaceutical companies say a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in the U.S. as early as November. With a vaccine potentially ready for FDA approval sometime in late October, but the speed of the vaccine’s development has several Americans concerned.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS to discuss vaccine development.

“Typically, when we get to a Phase 3 trial and we start enrolling larger groups, you’re going to see that we reach out not just to academic institutions but recruiting people from a lot of diverse backgrounds,” he said. “That’s one of the things that has to be representative of a lot of the trial populations is a true representation of the population where we’re going to eventually be distributing this vaccine.”

Dr. Colon feels a successful vaccine will significantly reduce the “disease burden” on the community.