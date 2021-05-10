Vaccinations, cases declining throughout Miami Valley

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Cases of COVID-19 are on the decline across the country, with Miami County leading the charge in the Miami Valley with the lowest case rate per 100K people.

However, Ohio has also seen a sharp decline in people getting vaccinated. So how are we moving the needle?

“Realize, we have over 35 percent of the population of Ohio that is fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital. “That effect is going to be a part of that help in bringing this down.”

Colon believes the comingling of counties in the Miami Valley make it difficult to truly determine the case rate and would want to see the entire state get to that 50 case per 100K people before lifting restrictions.