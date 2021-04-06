US, Canada see nearly double the complaints regarding pet scams

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Better Business Bureau is reporting that complaints regarding pet scams have almost doubled since last year and have cost people almost $3 million in the U.S. and Canada.

“We see it on Facebook, on other social media accounts — advertisements that may pop-up on any particular website,” said John North, president and CEO of the Dayton BBB.

The American Kennel Club said that in between 2017 and 2020 almost 10,000 people reported being scammed when buying a puppy. As high as that number is, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) believes only 10 percent of people scammed report it.

“A lot of times they will advertise a pet or that they have pets available to your liking,” said North. “They tell you to pick a pet, send money and what happens is they always find a problem with that pet. It ends up costing more money, by this time you’ve fallen in love with the picture and the interactions they’ve sent you.”

North recommends checking with friends and family first to see where they purchased their pet. Shelters also serve as great resources for adopting pets, with some having purebreds and other amazing animals.

When finding a breeder, North said being thorough is incredibly important. Asking for detailed information about them and the pet, reading reviews and even searching for them in online databases.