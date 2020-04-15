Underlying conditions of communities hit hard by coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The president and governors are discussing plans to reopen the economy and assess what that would look like. Here in Ohio, Dr. Acton says we are experiencing a slow, steady peak of cases across the state.

Statistics show that COVID-19 has hit the African American community hard.

“What this is highlighting are some of those healthcare discrepancies that we have seen in many other diseases. It could be because of access to healthcare, it could be because of financial hardships, and it’s being magnified with this. It’s a manifestation of the same problem,” said Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital.

He says area hospitals have been fortunate enough to see the projected curve in cases flatten enough to prevent healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed, but they aren’t in the clear yet.

“We have to be very leery that there may be a second peak later on or a later wave of new cases, especially as we start talking about reducing some of that social distancing and loosening some of those restrictions we’ve had in place thus far,” he said.

Dr. Colon believes that once restrictions have been lifted, citizens will likely operate with a cautious attitude for a while when out in public. This could come with a bright side, however, as he says if people continue to think about those important hygiene practices like hand-washing, we could see lower reports of the common cold.