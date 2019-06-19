Trotwood Mayor discusses federal disaster declaration

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA funding has been approved by the President for 10 Ohio counties impacted by the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.

Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss how this funding will affect residents.

The Mayor gave her State of the City address Monday evening and allowed citizens to ask questions and voice their concerns about the tornado recovery process.

“Their main concern was, what was the President going to do? How long was it going to take him to do it? We’ve just seen overnight, everything has come through for them and the opportunity for them to get started with their claims,” she said.

Those interested in applying for federal tornado assistance have 60 days to do so and can start the process online.

In the meantime, the city continues to work with local housing officials to find those who were displaced a place to stay.