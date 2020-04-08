Treatment and prevention top priorities for Miami Valley hospitals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We’re learning more about the coronavirus every day as we adapt to our new normal during the pandemic. Health officials now say plasma donations could help COVID-19 patients as we head into what could be the worst week yet nationally.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss.

“This is actually something we’ve been looking at for a bit of time across the world in a lot of countries where we’ve seen this tried in some smaller areas,” he said. “Here in the U.S. there’s been growing interest in the ability of using plasma from patients who have gotten over the illness, where they have already recovered, they’ve been asymptomatic for at least two weeks and they are no longer testing positive for the virus.”

The idea is that these patients have developed circulating antibodies that could help another patient fight the virus.

The state’s projected models of how the virus is expected to impact Ohio changes on a regular basis. Current models indicate that Ohioans are doing their part in helping to slow the spread, but many worry this will leave some citizens feeling so optimistic that they stop following the social distancing guidelines.

“The wrong thing to do right now is to take the approach that we’re going to relax and stop doing the things that we have been doing to reduce the impact for this disease,” Dr. Colon said.

He goes on to say that non-coronavirus patients in need of medical attention should still feel safe coming to the hospital or emergency room if need be.

“We’re able to separate patients that are presenting with symptoms for COVID, those respiratory illnesses, fevers, etcetera, from those patients who are there for other conditions,” he said.