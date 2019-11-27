Treating your Seasonal Affective Disorder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Seasonal Affective Disorder impacts nearly 3 million Americans every year, and right now is a prime time to feel the symptoms.

Dr. Anessa Alappat with Premier Health joined 2 NEWS Tuesday to discuss symptoms and treatment.

“Seasonal Affective Disorder is basically when you develop symptoms of depression which can be fatigue, difficulty sleeping, sleeping too much, irritability, all those things that we typically see with depression only it tends to occur just as the days get shorter and the sunlight goes away,” she said.

She adds that if you find you have trouble functioning normally around this time of year, it may be a good time to talk with your doctor, especially if you’re experiencing difficulty performing typical tasks such as going to work or being around friends and family.

To treat the disorder, sufferers should consider light therapy, talk therapy, or in some cases, medication.

Dr. Alappat also recommends taking the time to plan activities that you can look forward to. This can be something as small as making movie plans with friends or as big as planning a vacation, even if it’s far into the future.

