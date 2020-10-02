Treating the president for COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — President Donald Trump’s age and general health puts him at a higher risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms — currently he’s showing signs of fever and fatigue.

Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, said any medical issue the president experiences will likely be treated with an overabundance of caution.

However, it is difficult to predict how COVID-19 will affect specific people. Colon said there aren’t set symptoms that help determine the outcome for any patient. For now, the president has received an experimental cocktail that should help him along the way.