Tips for students learning from home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With school starting for students in the Miami Valley, some kids will be learning from a very different environment than they’re used to. Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital, shared some tips on how parents can help.

“The first step in eliminating those distractions is having a set working space, which is something many kids have never had,” Colon said.

Though there could be negative effects associated with learning remotely, Colon suggests that students get some time to do other tasks and interact with people. Scheduling is key and breaks are a must, he said.

Following that schedule is also important so that parents and students can avoid late nights.