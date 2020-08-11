The legality of Pres. Trump’s executive orders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – President Trump faces mixed responses to the four executive orders he signed over the weekend. Lawmakers from both sides are questioning the legality and effectiveness of his action.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, Director of Political Studies with Cedarville University, says the orders are seen as especially controversial because Congress was still in the midst of working to come to an agreement.

“For the President to step in and say, ‘You know what? You guys are taking too long, I’m going to do something,’ that really kind of calls into question the whole structure of our government,” he said.

Some point to the upcoming election as motivation for the President to step in.

“It gives him the appearance of solving a problem that the so-called ‘swamp’ in Washington, D.C. couldn’t solve, he might say. It will help him make these kinds of arguments in front of his voters,” Dr. Smith said.

He adds that as of now, it remains unclear just how effective these orders will be.