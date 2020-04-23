The lasting impacts of coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health experts say coronavirus will be part of our lives until there is a vaccine, which could take anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

Dr. Roberto Colon says that even when state restrictions are lifted, we will not be able to behave socially like we used to.

“I do believe things like our face covering and face masks are going to be with us for a while and social distancing is something we’re going to have to get used to, and I think people are going to, for quite some time, be keeping a bit of distance especially in public,” he said.

DeWine said Thursday the state is looking to get the largest amount of people back to work while maintaining the lowest risk.

“You’re looking at trying to ensure that those people are going back to work are those that can be protected, where we’re able to keep them social distancing, where we’re able to continue to keep some of those safety measures in place like being able to wear face masks and trying to see, what are some of those nonessential activities that we need to turn on first?” said Dr. Colon.

He says it will be interesting to see how the process unfolds in the coming months, as this is uncharted territory for everyone.