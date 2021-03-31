The importance of COVID-19 vaccines being approved for children

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Pfizer announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe to use on children 12 and up, but the pharmaceutical company is still waiting on FDA approval to reaffirm these claims.

“While kids might not experience a lot of those acute symptoms, we still are seeing in significant numbers those post-acute symptoms in kids, that multisystem inflammatory condition,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Colon said we also don’t yet fully understand the long term effects of the virus on children. That, along with helping slow the spread, are big reasons why vaccinating younger populations has become such a focus.

He believes another major driver behind getting children vaccinated, is returning to a normal classroom setting. Having schools lift masking and social distancing requirements could be a windfall for some kids.