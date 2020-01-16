The House delivered articles of impeachment to the Senate. Now what?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The House of Representatives delivered the articles of impeachment against the President to the Senate on Wednesday.

Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of history and law at Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss what comes next.

The Senate trial could start as early as next week, and it remains unclear if witnesses will be called to testify.

“The Senate is perfectly within its authority to not have witnesses,” Dr. Clauson said. “I don’t think it would be quite fair to call it a ‘cover up’ if you don’t call new witnesses, if there isn’t new evidence to be had.”

The House approved seven managers who will make the case that President Trump obstructed Congress and abused his power by pressing Ukraine to investigate the Bidens.

Dr. Clauson says that even if new witnesses are called, and hypothetically, 10 Republicans are persuaded to support the impeachment, it still won’t result in the two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump.

“I think you would have to have a real bombshell of new evidence before you’d have an actual shift in opinion among the senators,” he said.

