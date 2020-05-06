The economic impact of reopening Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Governor DeWine’s “Responsible Restart Ohio” plan is now underway as the state works to recover from the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Dr. Jeff Haymond, a professor of economics with Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS Wednesday to talk about how we can best phase back into an open economy.

“We’re being limited right now because of government orders such that when they’re released, we have every expectation that some aspects of that are going to come back fairly robustly but others are going to be slower,” he says. “It’s not just a mis-coordinated market, it’s a market that is being deliberately chained up.”

Dr. Haymond feels that every week that we delay reopening Ohio’s industries will make it increasingly difficult to bounce back economically.

“Almost no business can survive three months without significant revenue,” he says. “I think we probably need to accelerate for these businesses to be able to bring their people back on.”