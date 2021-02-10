The difference between a legal trial and an impeachment trial

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Day two of former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial continue on as House Managers present arguments and evidence to try and convince senators to vote their way.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of history and law at Cedarville University, said that in an impeachment, there is no actual burden of proof like a legal trial would. He said all the argument that he incited insurrection wouldn’t likely hold in a court of law but it could in an impeachment hearing.

Clauson said the chance of Trump being convicted is pretty unlikely — a two-thirds majority is required to convict and at this point only half of U.S. senators support impeachment.