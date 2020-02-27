The benefits of brain mapping

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Video of a patient playing the violin while undergoing brain surgery has gone viral. The procedure, known as brain mapping, identifies which areas of your brain control speech, movement, memory, and other senses.

Dr. Fadi Tayim with Premier Health’s Brain Mapping Center joined 2 NEWS Wednesday with the details.

“The tumor, as it grows, it can push around the brain structures. So we generally know what parts of the brain do what function, but that tends to shift in the presence of a growing tumor. During the operation, while we’re reducing the size of the tumor, sometimes those brain structures can shift around again,” he said.

Premier Health’s Brain Mapping Center is the first in the Midwest.