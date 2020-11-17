The balancing act of a shutdown or a slowdown

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — With many business owners already enforcing mask wearing within their walls, Gov. DeWine’s new mandate might not have the expected result. Monday, the governor said he is against a shutdown, but a “slowdown” is likely in the works.

Dr. Jeffrey Haymond, a professor of economics at Cedarville University, said the whole idea behind wearing a mask, and the reason behind the governors mandates, is to maintain as much normalcy as possible while being as safe as possible.

Haymond said that it’s a delicate balancing act — on one side you can shutdown the state’s businesses and harm the economy or the virus could force too many people out of the economy and hurt it that way.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS