The balancing act of a shutdown or a slowdown

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — With many business owners already enforcing mask wearing within their walls, Gov. DeWine’s new mandate might not have the expected result. Monday, the governor said he is against a shutdown, but a “slowdown” is likely in the works.

Dr. Jeffrey Haymond, a professor of economics at Cedarville University, said the whole idea behind wearing a mask, and the reason behind the governors mandates, is to maintain as much normalcy as possible while being as safe as possible.

Haymond said that it’s a delicate balancing act — on one side you can shutdown the state’s businesses and harm the economy or the virus could force too many people out of the economy and hurt it that way.