Testing accessibility and Ohio’s road to reopening

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Ohio businesses reopened Monday as part of Ohio’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Guidelines like social distancing and wearing masks are still recommended, and more testing is available than ever before.

Dr. Roberto Colon with Miami Valley Hospital says the new state guidelines for COVID-19 testing priority will make it easier for hospitals to determine who should receive available tests. He also feels the antibody testing available is a good tool for measuring wider data regarding the virus.

“The antibody test that is available will give us an idea of immunity, which is yet another layer toward understanding this disease. It’s really to be able to understand from more of a population standpoint, how many people have gained immunity who may not have had the ability to be able to get the COVID test earlier in this season,” he said.

Dr. Colon says officials are trying to determine who the best candidates are for these antibody tests.

“So many people have either had an asymptomatic or very mild course of the disease, they may actually have had a previous infection, and the only way to know that is going to be with one of these antibody tests,” he said.

While the state is heavily recommending the use of masks while out in public, Dr. Colon says there are certainly some instances where certain people may feel uncomfortable wearing them, such as those with respiratory issues.

“For them, it’s really finding the right mask that they’re able to utilize,” he said. “If they’ve had any kind of facial condition, dermatitis, where they may have some skin breakdown, that might be another condition that would limit their ability to be able to wear a mask.”

He went on to say there are not many medical conditions that would completely prohibit someone from donning a mask.