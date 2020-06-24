Tempting summer weather & quarantine fatigue

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The warm summertime weather is tempting many of us as we struggle with quarantine fatigue during the pandemic.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein with Kettering Medical Center stresses the importance of social distancing as summertime activities slowly resume.

“I think the more that we open things up, the more that people are out with other groups of people, we’re going to see cases,” he said.

He urges caution when deciding whether to take a vacation to a city or state reporting hotspots of coronavirus.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS