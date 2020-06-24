Tempting summer weather & quarantine fatigue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The warm summertime weather is tempting many of us as we struggle with quarantine fatigue during the pandemic.

Dr. Jeffrey Weinstein with Kettering Medical Center stresses the importance of social distancing as summertime activities slowly resume.

“I think the more that we open things up, the more that people are out with other groups of people, we’re going to see cases,” he said.

He urges caution when deciding whether to take a vacation to a city or state reporting hotspots of coronavirus.