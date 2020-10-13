Telling the difference between influenza and COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the Miami Valley continues to fight through the ongoing pandemic, health professionals worry the onset of flu session could confuse people as to what exactly they have.

Dr. Steven Burdette, medical director of infection prevention at Miami Valley Hospital, said influenza has very rapid onset symptoms. People are often able to tell you exactly when they got sick.

Burdette said the coronavirus tends to have a slower onset, with mild symptoms showing early on but for those who get very sick that tends to happen after about a week.

People are also susceptible to catching both influenza A or B, and COVID-19, at the same time. Burdette said that so far, three to five percent of patients have tested positive for both.