Telling the difference between influenza and COVID-19

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As the Miami Valley continues to fight through the ongoing pandemic, health professionals worry the onset of flu session could confuse people as to what exactly they have.
Dr. Steven Burdette, medical director of infection prevention at Miami Valley Hospital, said influenza has very rapid onset symptoms. People are often able to tell you exactly when they got sick.
Burdette said the coronavirus tends to have a slower onset, with mild symptoms showing early on but for those who get very sick that tends to happen after about a week.
People are also susceptible to catching both influenza A or B, and COVID-19, at the same time. Burdette said that so far, three to five percent of patients have tested positive for both.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Used vehicle prices rise thanks to coronavirus, but relief is coming
- Florida man brought AR-15 to Disney World for family’s safety amid protests
- Judge Barrett questioned during 2nd day of confirmation hearing
- Eli Lilly pauses study of COVID-19 antibody like one Trump received over safety concern
- Dems concerned Trump’s Supreme Court pick will side with him in potential election disputes