Taking care of your body before, during, and after exercise

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The summer heat is impacting how people exercise and train for summer marathons. Dr. Joshua Ordway from the Premier Health Physician Network joined 2 NEWS Friday with the details.

“This time of year, the heat is just killer because not only do we have the high temperatures but we’ve got the humidity, which really prevents our body from evaporating that sweat and cooling off our muscles, which leads to more sweat loss and dehydration which can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” says Dr. Ordway.

To avoid serious injury, he stresses that you should always stretch before and after you exercise.

“You can have pain from a sore muscle and you can have pain from a stress fracture, and depending on that mindset of where you’re going to push yourself to get that time or get that place…If it doesn’t feel right, dial it back and see a medical professional just to see if it’s something you should be worried about or not,” he said.

