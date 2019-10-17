Takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate at Otterbein University

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – A dozen Democratic presidential candidates participated in a spirited debate over health care, taxes, gun control and impeachment on Tuesday. Dr. Mark Caleb Smith with Cedarville University was in the audience and joined 2 NEWS with his thoughts.

“A fascinating thing that I noticed is how much devotion so many Democrats seem to have for Bernie Sanders. It might’ve been related to his recent health scare, but there’s just a certain amount of energy and a certain amount of response that Bernie Sanders gets whenever he has an answer that’s interesting,” he said.

Many may have assumed that Joe Biden would be the main target for the evening given the recent impeachment inquiry against President Trump, Elizabeth Warren seemed to draw the most attacks.

“I think it’s safe to say that most of the field sees Elizabeth Warren as the front-runner. Historically, we’ve seen Joe Biden in that seat for the last several debates, but Biden really wasn’t picked on all that much. It could be because he’s struggling so much already that the candidates are just leaving him alone.”

This seemed to catch Warren off-guard at times, and her refusal to acknowledge tax-increases for her health care plan may come back to hurt her later.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.