Supreme Court rules against ending DACA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of history and law with Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss the decision.

“This is what most advisors are probably going to tell President Trump: don’t push it again now, wait until after the election,” Dr. Clauson said.

DACA was established in 2012 by the Obama administration but many lawmakers are saying there needs to be a more permanent solution. Dr. Clauson says achieving this goal is not likely.

“It’s considered too politically difficult, too much of a hot potato issue, politically. I would like to see some kind of general comprehensive reform but I’m not seeing it happen,” he said.