Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

Supreme Court rules against ending DACA

Five on 2

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Supreme Court this week ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program, better known as DACA.

Dr. Marc Clauson, professor of history and law with Cedarville University, joined 2 NEWS to discuss the decision.

“This is what most advisors are probably going to tell President Trump: don’t push it again now, wait until after the election,” Dr. Clauson said.

DACA was established in 2012 by the Obama administration but many lawmakers are saying there needs to be a more permanent solution. Dr. Clauson says achieving this goal is not likely.

“It’s considered too politically difficult, too much of a hot potato issue, politically. I would like to see some kind of general comprehensive reform but I’m not seeing it happen,” he said.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS