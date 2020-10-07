Straightening out your finances during a pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With 2020 being such a tumultuous year, people’s finances may not be what they once were and getting organized could make a world of difference for some.

John North, president and CEO of the Dayton Better Business Bureau, said it’s never too early to start looking into financial planners. He believes that for people who are looking to save and grow their money, a financial planner is the way to go.

North said that during difficult times, it can really help to have someone provide you needed advise on how to save or budget. Someone that will give you objective and reliable advise that can improve your quality of life.