Straightening out your finances during a pandemic

Five on 2

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With 2020 being such a tumultuous year, people’s finances may not be what they once were and getting organized could make a world of difference for some.

John North, president and CEO of the Dayton Better Business Bureau, said it’s never too early to start looking into financial planners. He believes that for people who are looking to save and grow their money, a financial planner is the way to go.

North said that during difficult times, it can really help to have someone provide you needed advise on how to save or budget. Someone that will give you objective and reliable advise that can improve your quality of life.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS